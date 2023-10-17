Who is richer, Batman or Iron Man?

Strangely, Tony Stark and Bruce Wayne have a lot in common, despite one being Marvel and the other being DC. They both have a public persona as billionaire playboys, use their tech companies to help them fight crime, and both are orphans who likely inherited at least some of their wealth from their parents. When it comes to each character’s net worth, however, who comes out on top, Batman or Iron Man?

One key difference between Iron Man and Batman is that the former is transparent about being Tony Stark whereas Gotham’s Dark Knight keeps his true identity as Bruce Wayne a closely guarded secret. Could this one aspect of each character impact their respective company’s stock value? That is for you to decide.

Batman v Iron Man: Dawn of the Billionaires

Images via Marvel Studios and DC.

Whether you are a fan of Batman’s brooding, moody persona or prefer Iron Man’s tendency to drop one-liners mid-battle, both heroes have no shortage of genius-level problem-solving, leadership skills, and acumen using technology and physical strength to augment their lack of superpowers. However, which one has a more impressive bank statement?

Estimates for Batman’s net worth range upwards from at least $11.6 billion on the low end, according to Forbes. That calculation is based on Lehigh University economics students’ estimation using Batman Begins and The Dark Knight as a basis, and drawing parallels between the Wayne Enterprises depicted in those films and real-life companies that are analogous to it. However, if you’re going by the comics, the latest Joker War arc places Bruce’s estimated net worth at $100 billion, according to Sportskeeda.

Meanwhile, Forbes‘ most recent estimate for Tony Stark’s net worth is $9.3 billion. In terms of the company, Stark Industries, its estimated value ranges from $12-$15 billion to $80 billion, the Sportskeeda article said. With all of that in mind, it’s time to make our final verdict.

To our knowledge, Batman appears to be coming out on top when it comes to overall net worth compared to Iron Man. Therefore, it does make us wonder whether Tony announcing to the world that he is Iron Man may have caused his overall stock prices to take a bit of a hit. Perhaps taking the secret identity route, like Batman, is the smarter financial choice in the long run.