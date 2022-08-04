What if Qui-Gon hadn’t died? And other things Disney could fix in a ‘Star Wars’-themed ‘What If…?’

In the wake of a delightfully packed 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, fans are already looking ahead to the shows and films slated for release over the next several years. With news of another season of Disney Plus’ What If…?, which explores various alternate scenarios in Marvel’s sprawling cinematic universe, fans are dreaming up a different take on the popular program — themed after the Star Wars franchise.

Fans are already pitching their own ideas for a Star Wars version of What If…?, and we’ve got a few selections of our own to toss in. Maybe George Lucas will take some notes.

What If… Leia was trained instead of Luke?

Yes, Leia was technically trained in the Force, but we all know she was never the focus. But what if she was? What if it was Leia, instead of Luke, who trained in the Force and took down the Death Star? What if it was she, instead of her brother, that bore the burden of the war and the loss of their father? We can’t help but think that a Leia-helmed Star Wars would feel like a completely different story.

What If… Qui-Gon hadn’t died?

This is one of the more tantalizing possibilities, if only for the vast effects it could have on Star Wars canon. If Qui-Gon had survived his fight with Darth Maul, he would have taken on the task of training Anakin instead of Obi-Wan. Qui-Gon was always a bit of a rebel among the Jedi, and never truly bought into the ceaseless loyalty that Obi-Wan struggles so much to detach himself from. This may have jived much better with Anakin, and could even have seen him supported in the right ways to entirely avoid his journey to the Dark Side.

What If… Shmi hadn’t died?

Yet another retconned death could, potentially, stop Anakin’s trip to the Dark Side before it even begins. If Anakin’s mother hadn’t died in that Tusken Raider camp, what might have happened to the Chosen One? His mother’s death is a massive turning point for Anakin, and in many ways, lays the seeds of doubt, fear, and hate that ultimately set him on Palpatine’s chosen path.

What If… Anakin didn’t hate sand?

This one’s a bit silly, but we simply couldn’t help ourselves. You never know, a version of Star Wars in which Anakin’s distaste for sand was eliminated could see an entirely different version of the story unfold. At the very least, perhaps Vader would have returned to Tattoine in the years between Padme’s death and Leia’s message — likely discovering his son in the process.

Other ideas are still bouncing around Reddit, as fans pitch their own ideas for a themed take on the popular Disney Plus show. Ideas like “What If… Ahsoka confronted Vader in Empire Strikes Back” and “What If… Rey took Kylo’s hand at the end of The Last Jedi.” Each of these options present tantalizing alternate histories that many fans would love to see, but alas, the chances of a legit What If…? Star Wars seems rather slim. Disney already has the Marvel-themed series, and — as noted by WGTC colleague Scott — initiating a Star Wars project of the same name would seem like nothing but a cash-grab. Which it would probably be.

However,, Disney will do almost anything to make more money. It does care about optics, sure, but does it care as much about our opinions as it does money? Doubtful. Thus, a Star Wars-themed What If…? is entirely possible. Perhaps, should the show ever come to fruition, it’ll lean into some of the intriguing story ideas pitched here.