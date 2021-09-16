What Is David Spade’s Net Worth?

Not to be confused with the Incan prince he voices in The Emperor’s New Groove, David Spade is a living, breathing cartoon character. The man is always switched on, and at this point no one has found a way to turn him off.

In many ways he’s a caricature, a carnival reflection of his best features. Lampooning has long been Spade’s bread and butter, and with a career spanning over 30 years, his life revolves around his hilarious characters. He writes them, plays them, improvises them on TV, and has made some serious money along the way. That kind of longevity is hard to achieve in the entertainment world, and with that much time in front of the camera, one begins to wonder: How much is this guy really worth?

The Saturday Night Live alum has a generally accepted net worth of around $60 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. Much of that money comes from television and film; however, the star also maintains a large real estate portfolio that nets him a pretty penny each year, too. In 2013, he sold his home in Malibu for $10.3 million, then bought a $2.3 million home in West Hollywood during the pandemic and owns a massive estate in Beverly Hills worth upwards of $20 million. That’s a lot of coin for the 57-year-old bachelor.

Speaking of, the Grown-Ups star has been busy this year acting as one of the hosts for the coveted ABC program Bachelor in Paradise. A strange choice at first glance, but one that makes perfect sense knowing that Spade is a massive Bachelor fan. Over the years, he’s been more than vocal about his adoration for the show, lovingly making jokes on late night television.

Take a look⏤the guy is obsessed. No really, and check out the mutton chops on Spade:

And another:

Interestingly enough, his Bachelor in Paradise salary has been a topic of debate amongst fans, with people across the internet speculating about what the comedian is getting paid to watch beautiful people hate each other. By all accounts, Spade is making anywhere between $300,000 and $500,000 for the season. Not bad for the self-described “old man.”

That self-deprecation has also been a hallmark of Spade’s humor for years and it doesn’t just get laughs, it makes him relatable. Starting at SNL in 1989, David Spade is considered (rightfully so) one of the greatest cast members of all time. His sarcasm and everyman attitude scored serious points with audiences and propelled the Arizona native to a new level of fame.

Leaving SNL in 1997 after Chris Farley’s tragic death, Spade went on to star in some of Hollywood’s funniest films, including The Benchwarmers, Grown Ups, and Hotel Transylvania, which have helped him net more of that $60 million fortune.

Speaking of another bachelor, here’s a great story of how Jack Nicholson stole David Spade’s girlfriend. Sometimes you’re the pigeon and sometimes, well, you’re the statue.

David Spade might look like an everyman, but he doesn’t have the wealth of one. In fact, he’s got much more. Frankly, as one of the entertainment industry’s most easygoing guys, why shouldn’t he have a little bit of money tucked away? He played Joe Dirt, after all. Enough said.