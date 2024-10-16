Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Warriors’ remake features these surprising changes from the 1979 original

Can you dig it? Well, if you’re a fan of the 1979 cult classic film The Warriors, it might be time for you to come out and play-yay. Or, at least, to check out the upcoming project by Lin-Manuel Miranda and fellow playwright Elisa Davis, based on the OG movie.

Recommended Videos

Broadway musical master Miranda has spent the last few years seriously considering doing some kind of theatrical remake of the New York City gang film, which is based on the Sol Yurick novel of the same name. The movie, directed by Walter Hill, is really a retelling of the Ancient Greek story Anabasis by Xenophon.

Warning: Spoilers for the 1979 Warriors movie ensue!

For the uninitiated, the 1979 film takes place over the course of one night during a gang truce so that all of the major gangs can meet in the Bronx for what becomes a call by Cyrus – the leader of the biggest gang in the city, known as the Riffs – to unite them all and take over New York.

Of course, things immediately go wrong. A gang known as the Rogues kill Cyrus, and blame it on the Warriors. Suddenly, the Warriors find themselves in a precarious position, because they must travel all the way from the Bronx to their home in Brooklyn, but they have no idea if the truce is still on, and no clue that the word is out that they allegedly killed Cyrus, which means all the gangs in the city are looking for them.

The concept is so good that one wonders what Lin-Manuel Miranda could possibly add to this story. Well, he’s not so much adding to it as he is celebrating it with a unique retelling.

So here are the biggest differences between the 1979 cult classic film The Warriors, and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s version.

This new Warriors is not a movie

Film will not be the medium for this new version of the story, which isn’t too surprising, since we’re talking about Broadway sensation Lin-Manuel Miranda. What is surprising, however, is that it’s not a play, either — at least, not yet. Warriors is a 26-song concept album that will take listeners through the journey with the gang on their unforgettable — albeit fictional — night in New York City.

The new Warriors are an all-female gang

Unlike the original film, Miranda thought a concept album featuring an all-female version of the gang would add elements previously unrealized. So, Miranda has significantly toyed with gender roles in this version, including for other characters such as Cyrus, who is played by Lauryn Hill. However, gender swaps aren’t limited to women taking over men’s roles. Miranda has changed the all-female gang from the original film — The Lizzies — to an all-male gang in this version, known as The Bizzies.

Unlike the unknown cast for the film, this cast is full of big names

Lauryn Hill isn’t the only big name singer on the project. Others include Busta Rhymes, Cam’Ron, Rza, Ghostface Killah, Marc Anthony, Billy Porter, and even Nas, who is also the executive producer of the project.

All boroughs are represented

In the film, the Bronx, Manhattan, and Brooklyn are featured, but here we also have Queens and Staten Island, though it’s unclear how Staten Island can possibly come into play in this story.

However, we will all find out come Oct 18, when the album is released and listeners are pulled into the story of the Warriors. Perhaps the best tidbit about it is that two actors who played gang members in the original film are back as cops, including James Remar and David Patrick Kelly.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy