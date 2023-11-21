What is Nicholas Hoult’s height and is he taller than David Corenswet?

Nicholas Hoult will soon go head-to-head against David Corenswet in James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy as the Lux Luthor to the latter’s Clark Kent.

The famous comic book rivalry will materialize once again on screen and, although Hoult has some competition when it comes to portraying the mastermind scientist on screen, his impressive track record — both in the superhero world, and his career a trajectory — has the DC fan base feeling pretty optimistic.

How tall is Nicholas Hoult in comparison to David Corenswet?

Screengrab via Youtube/Jaguar/Image via DC Comics

The DCU is about to catapult Hoult and Corenswet’s careers to great heights, but the acting duo is already pretty giant as is. Nicholas Hoult is 6 feet 3 inches tall (191 cm for all of us on the other side of the Atlantic) and even as tall as he is, he can’t quite reach the stature of his on-screen rival-to-be.

That’s right, DC’s new gorgeous Superman actor is an impressive 6 feet 4 inches tall (193 cm). A difference of one inch that, while probably irrelevant for Hoult, probably makes Lex a little mad with envy. The vicious CEO of LexCorp is just the type of guy to have a height complex when it comes to his archnemesis, and resent the one inch separating the two. Who knows, maybe James Gunn will make platform shoes a defining character visual of his version of Lex Luthor?

What is Superman: Legacy about?

Images via Netflix/DC Comics

Following the strikes that led Hollywood to a standstill over the summer of 2023, James Gunn has reassured fans Superman: Legacy will still be meeting its July 2025 release date. It’s early days for the origin story film, which is expected to begin production in early 2024, but so far we do know this new iteration of the Man of Steel will go back to the character’s classic image as “the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way,” and will see the Kryptonian superhero struggle to reconcile his human upbringing with his outer-world origins.