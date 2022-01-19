What is Oscar Isaac famous for?

A new trailer for Disney Plus’s latest Marvel Studios series is generating buzz around Oscar Isaac, who is prepped to star in Moon Knight.

Trailers for the upcoming series promise a mind-bending and thoroughly intriguing twist on the classic superhero tale, and Isaac looks perfectly poised to join Marvel’s spectacular cast of heroes as a mainstay.

His appearance in trailers is tickling fans’ memories as they do their best to recall how, exactly, they know him. He has a recognizable face, but for those who aren’t longtime fans, Isaac may look like a newcomer to the movie-making game. In fact, he’s far from it. Isaac has a wealth of previous projects under his belt, the first of which he starred in all the way back in 1996, when he appeared as a pool boy in Illtown.

His fame has grown immensely since he appeared in those tiny shorts in the mid-’90s flick. Isaac has starred in numerous box-office hits over the following decades, meaning that his latest role is just the tip of the iceberg.

What is Oscar Isaac known for?

If we were to boil Isaac’s more than two decades’ worth of filmmaking down to a single, recognizable role, it would be in Star Wars. The Star Wars franchise is too big to ignore, and Isaac was one of the latest trilogy’s biggest stars.

Long before he appeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Isaac was appearing in roles across genre lines. He spent much of the early 2000s acting in television shows and playing minor parts in smaller-budget films before graduating to starring roles in the early 2010s. One of his first starring roles was in 2009’s Balibo, but he is better known for his roles in 2011’s Drive and 2015’s Ex Machina.

Then came Star Wars, and Isaac’s star suddenly skyrocketed. He starred as Poe Dameron in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens and became an instant crowd favorite. His balance of quippy humor with the film’s more serious tones struck a chord with viewers and they were immediately taken in by Isaac. The 42-year-old actor went on to star in both Force Awakens follow-ups, along with 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse — as Apocalypse himself — and even cinched a minor role in 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. He’ll have a much larger role in the film’s upcoming sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One).

He was also in last year’s Dune, a massively popular flick sporting a truly stacked cast. His upcoming roles look to be just as exciting as those he’s enjoyed over the last few years, too, between his return to the Spider-Verse, his debut as Moon Knight, and his upcoming role as Solid Snake in the film adaptation of Metal Gear Solid.

We’ll be seeing plenty more of Isaac in the coming months and years, which is great news for his growing army of fans. The first episode of Moon Knight, his closest upcoming role, will air on March 30, 2022. You can stream it on Disney Plus.