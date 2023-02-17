What is Sub-Atomica in Marvel Comics?

Sub-Atomica is a star system within the Microverse. Consisting of 5 planets, the itty-bitty universe has only been featured in a select few Marvel story lines. It first appeared in an issue of Fantastic Four in 1963 but would be included in Spider-Man, Ant-Man and What If comics.

Traan

Image via Marvel.fandom

The first named planet contained within Sub-Atomica, Traan is the home of Psycho-Man. Not much is known about the evil scientist’s home world except that it faced an overpopulation crisis. In an attempt to curb the problem, Psycho-Man travels to Earth where his technology will do the most damage. He is eventually exiled to the human world and never returns to Traan. Psycho-man fights several of Earth’s mightiest heroes including the Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, and Ant-Man.

Mirwood

Image via Marvel.fandom

Also created for the Fantastic Four, Mirwood is one of the more fleshed-out worlds in Sub-Atomica. First appearing in Fantastic Four in 1963, the miniature kingdom has its rulers deposed by Dr. Doom who takes over the kingdom and lures the Fantastic Four to Sub-Atomica. The team of supers foil Doom’s plan and restore the king and his daughter, Princess Pearla, to the throne. Pearla pays the team back in style by capturing The Thing and – using drugs to control him – throws him in a fight to the death with the king of the Lizardmen. Ant-man comes to his rescue in the nick of time and together the two heroes convince the feuding planets to sign a peace treaty. Mirwood is also home to the Mines of Nuvidia, which contain a metallic ore capable of resisting mental rays. She-Hulk is briefly tapped and forced to work in the mines, but is rescued by Princess Pearla.

Tok

Image via Marvel.fandom

Populated by a race of warrior Lizardmen, Tok has been at war with Mirwood for many years. The powerful warriors are superhuman in strength and durability and are known to take slaves. They enter into a reluctant treaty with Mirwood after Ant-Man and The Thing force the two civilizations to put their grievances aside.

Bzz’k

The Bzz’k home world has never been featured on the pages of a comic, but a resident of the world was featured in an issue of Micronauts. The residents of Bzz’k are humanoid-piscine, bipedal fish people. Their fish-like appearance gives the impression of an aquatic home world, but they have no apparent need for breathing apparatuses. They are allied to the denizens of Homeworld and the by extension the Micronauts.

Qor

Image via Marvunapp

Light blue humanoids, the Qor have beast-like features. They — like the Bzz’k — made their debut in the Micronauts series. The race is only shown briefly and there is no mention of their home world. They are allied to the Bzz’k as well as the residents of Homeworld and by extension the Micronauts.