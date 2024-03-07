What is the ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ release date on Netflix?

Traveling back in time on occasion to watch animation classics can sometimes feel like a fever dream, but when that one animated film becomes a four-movie deal, it almost feels unfathomable. And, of course, we’re talking about the much-anticipated Kung Fu Panda 4.

Recommended Videos

Without a doubt, acclaimed actor Jack Black, who has voiced main character Po in each movie thus far, has been on the animation ride of a lifetime as of late, thanks to both The Super Mario Bros. Movie and now the fourth Kung Fu Panda project. And with Black’s ever-growing popularity only increasing over the years, it’s safe to say that overwhelming interest in the fourth movie is now at an all-time high. From parents happily checking if the upcoming film is appropriate for their kids to the movie’s star-studded lineup of performers lending their voices, there’s plenty to look forward to.

So before the long-awaited film finally makes its debut for all eyes to witness, let’s dive in and explore where and when the animated extravaganza will be released.

Image via Netflix

For those who prefer to watch modern-day movies from the comfort of their own home, you’ll unfortunately have to sit this movie out for the time being. As it stands, Kung Fu Panda 4 is scheduled for a theatrical release only for tomorrow, March 8. So if you’re itching to watch Po and his band of pals on the big screen, you’ll need to buy a movie ticket to do so.

That being said, it’s only a matter of time until the movie makes its official debut on streaming — as is the case with most films in this generation. But while no official release date for streaming has been announced yet, it’s fair to assume that the movie will be released on Peacock at some point in the near future — seeing as most Universal projects end up on Peacock.

As for Netflix, animated series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight is available to stream on the service, so at least that provides a small taste of the franchise until the fourth movie possibly becomes available. All of this is not to say that Kung Fu Panda 4 won’t arrive on Netflix at some point, but for now, it’s best to sit back and wait for any news from Netflix to drop.