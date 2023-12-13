‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more

The furry-fueled greatness will be back on the screens for more tummy-flopping mishaps and intense battles.

The lovably rotund panda Po is coming back with his kung fu moves to continue the whimsical saga we last witnessed in 2016! Dreamworks has finally decided to continue its beloved Kung Fu Panda franchise following the hike in the popularity of animated films in 2023. If we have to make a list of sequels we didn’t ask for but needed, Kung Fu Panda 4 has to rank somewhere high!

Famous as the best Western interpretation of the Wuxia film genre, the Kung Fu Panda franchise only had three films and three TV series under its belt thus far. However, the success and popularity of these projects practically screamed for the continuation of the series in the loudest possible pitch. For those who are unaware of the franchise’s greatness, the franchise’s first two features were nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and numerous Annie Awards, and its first television series won 11 Emmy Awards.

Since the 2008 debut of the first Kung Fu Panda film, the franchise has expertly woven humor, vivid animation, and insightful life lessons to create a timeless phenomenon in the world of animated cinema. As you prepare for the next chapter in Po’s journey, here are all the essential details you might need, including its release date, cast, plot, and the enthralling new trailer!

The distribution rights for Kung Fu Panda 4 have landed in the hands of Universal Pictures, and the studio formally announced the development of the fourth installment in 2022, six years after Kung Fu Panda 3 opened on the big screens. Dreamworks Animation announced the release date for the film back in Aug. 2022, slating it for the Summer 2024 slot.

Kung Fu Panda 4 will be released on March 8, 2024, opening against the Blumhouse original horror Imaginary. Though Pixar’s animated feature Elio was set to be released a week before Kung Fu Panda 4, it was later delayed to June 13, 2025, clearing the way for Po’s absolute domination over the cinemas.

Kung Fu Panda 4 voice cast

Po won’t be “The”Po without his iconic voice. Thankfully for the fans, Jack Black will be back to spread his magic as the prophesied Dragon Warrior in Kung Fu Panda 4. Alongside him, Master Shifu will also exude the same vintage vibe thanks to Dustin Hoffman’s comeback as the voice of the small but mighty red panda.

Po’s family is also not getting replaced as James Hong is returning to voice Po’s adoptive father Mr. Ping, the culinary genius behind the bustling noodle shop in Kung Fu Panda 4. Po’s birth father, a mystical combination of panda knowledge and playful exuberance Li will be voiced by the talented Bryan Cranston, and the ferocious force of feline fury and martial arts mastery, Po’s former nemesis Tai Lung will be voiced by Ian McShane.

Amongst the new stars bringing their charm to elevate the film’s allure is Viola Davis, set to bring her powerhouse talent to the film as the antagonist Chameleon, adding a whole new level of intrigue. The irrepressibly witty Awkwafina joins the cast as the quick-witted thief Zhen, promising a burst of humor to the adventure, while Ke Huy Quan is signed in to play Han. The franchise stalwart Jackie Chan will also return to voice Monkey (Kung Fu Panda fans should be screaming right now).

Kung Fu Panda 4 plot

Image via DreamWorks Animation

Po becomes the Dragon Warrior in the Kung Fu Panda trilogy after evolving from an enthusiastic but awkward noodle store employee. He accepts Kung Fu, finds his destiny, and vanquishes Tai Lung in the first movie. In the second chapter, Po faces the threat posed by Lord Shen, wrestles with his internal issues, and discovers inner peace.

The third film marks Po’s reunion with his long-lost panda father while he learns his real origin story, and confronts the otherworldly antagonist Kai. At the end of Kung Fu Panda 3, Oogway names Po his successor as Grand Master and gives him his mystic staff, which Po uses to return to the Mortal Realm.

If the upcoming film picks up where Kung Fu Panda 3 left off, Po will be guiding a group of four panda children from the village who unintentionally absorb the chis of the Four Constellations—the Blue Dragon, Black Tortoise, White Tiger, and Red Phoenix — four formidable and legendary Kung Fu warriors.

During his appearance at CinemaCon 2023, Jack Black teased Kung Fu Panda 4 on stage, indicating that it will center on the Po taking up the role of the new spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace, a role reminiscent of Master Oogway’s in the first film. Mastering the balance between humor and heroism, Po will ultimately fulfill his destiny as the Dragon Warrior.

Kung Fu Panda 4 trailer

Universal Pictures dropped a jaw-dropping two-and-a-half-minute trailer for Kung Fu Panda 4 on Dec. 13, 2023. With Tai Lung’s fearsome comeback adding even more suspense, the sneak glimpse at the impending story is nothing short of thrilling. The teaser previews some of our favorite characters, including Tigress, Monkey, Mantis, Viper, Crane, and more, while Po takes center stage.

The trailer promises an epic adventure that will have fans on the edge of their seats. Prepare to enter the Kung Fu Panda realm once more, where the action is intense and the thrill is unmatched.