‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ now has a release date

Kung Fu Panda 4 will be released on Mar. 8, 2024, DreamWorks Animation has announced.

This is the moment you’ve all been waiting 4. #KungFuPanda 4 hits theaters on March 8, 2024. pic.twitter.com/7xufMNOgyL — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) August 12, 2022

The fourth feature film in the wildly popular Kung Fu Panda franchise has been anticipated for over a decade, even before the second and third installments were released. In 2010, DreamWorks Animation co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg mentioned that there are six chapters in the Kung Fu Panda saga, and that he’d already “mapped that out.” Eight years later, Jennifer Yuh Nelson, who directed Kung Fu Panda 2 and 3, said that, although she preferred the franchise as a trilogy, she foresaw a fourth film:

“For me it had always been a trilogy, in terms of the exact arc that we were working on. I really don’t know what the plans are. But the pull is Po. Po is the world. So I am sure something will happen at some point, but it’s just that I don’t know what.”

That was the most concrete information we had . . . until today. Fans are obviously elated:

YES — Kung Fu Panda Fanboy (@KFP_Fanboy) August 12, 2022

bros life has been waiting for this moment 💀 — Latson (@Larsona_5) August 12, 2022

However, some are tempering their enthusiasm due to the disappointment of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, which is the most recent addition to the franchise that launched as a Netflix series on July 14.

Hopefully it’s not a disaster like dragon knight — Robby Rose (@Rob341Robby) August 12, 2022

Don't even get me started on how the characters are written, especially Po. But now with this news, he can finally come into his own as a true warrior. — Willie Hampton (@WHampton2020) August 12, 2022

Kung Fu Panda 4‘s director has not been announced, nor has its plot, but we can assume that it’ll follow the lovable ursine martial artist Po and that he will be played, yet again, by Jack Black.

Mark your calendars; it’s only a year and a half away!