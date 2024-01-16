Why will 2024 have two Emmy Awards ceremonies?

2023 was defined, in part, by a pair of dueling Hollywood strikes that are still sending out ripples to this day.

One such ripple revolves around the Emmy Awards, which have, almost without fail, aired their ceremony in September, just ahead of the fall television season. The award show’s placement is purposeful and carefully timed, to ring in new television seasons with a celebration of the last. The ceremony is rarely moved to a different date, but it’s not entirely unheard of.

Take 2001, which saw the ceremony shifted by several months. The 53rd Primetime Emmy Awards were initially slated to air in mid-September, as usual, but saw two delays push the awards back by a good seven weeks. The initial delay was prompted by the 9/11 attacks, which devastated the nation just five days before the ceremony was initially slated to air, and the 53rd Emmys were later delayed yet again by the early-October commencement of the two-decade-long War in Afghanistan.

The 2023 Emmys saw a similar treatment, this time due to blessedly less tragic causes. The delay of the 2023 Emmys to 2024 is creating an odd problem for the longstanding awards program, however, and prompting confusion in the process.

Why are there two Emmy Awards ceremonies in 2024?

The 2023 Emmy Awards went off without any major hitches a good four months after they typically air. The ceremony was initially slated for the typical September slot, but the dual WGA and SAG strikes caused a major delay for the program. The strikes, which dominated a large portion of 2023, caused delays across the television and film industry, and those delays will continue to affect our incoming releases for years.

New releases are back underway, now that strikers and studios have come to terms, but many of our favorite programs won’t be releasing fresh content on their original timetables. That same shift in scheduling is likewise affecting awards ceremonies, which have little to celebrate when our favorite shows aren’t releasing fresh content.

As such, the 2023 Emmy Awards were shifted from their typical September release to a mid-January release. The ceremony aired on Jan. 15, 2024, and served as the first of two Emmy ceremonies slated for the year. The second — the 76th Annual Emmy Awards — will air on the traditional schedule, ringing in the fall television season with a September ceremony.

That leaves 2024 with two separate Emmy Awards ceremonies in the same year. It’s an odd occurrence, and one that’s exceedingly rare for these well-planned legacy programs, but it will see talent from both 2023 and 2024 celebrated as they deserve.