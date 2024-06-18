images via illumination entertainment
Where can I get the ‘Despicable Me 4’ popcorn bucket?

2024 is the year of the collectible popcorn bucket.
Ash Martinez
Ash Martinez
|
Published: Jun 18, 2024 11:33 am

The great popcorn bucket war of 2024 continues into the summer, and Illumination Entertainment is trying its hand at the latest trend with Despicable Me 4. Set to debut on July 2, 2024, the film joins the ranks of popcorn bucket greats with a limited edition collectable sure to make you feel like the greatest villain of all time.

What is the Despicable Me 4 popcorn bucket?

@regalmovies

Want to be a proud Popcorn Papa to your very own Butterball? Starting today, enter for a chance to win one of your own by following the rules below: Give us a follow Like this post Giveaway ends June 20th. #Minions #DM4 #RegalMovies #Giveaway Despicable Me 4 arrives in theatres starting July 2.

♬ original sound – Regal – Regal

2024 has truly opened some truly magical doors when it comes to collectibles. Pokémon and Le Creuset joined to release some fashionable pocket-monster-inspired cookware, and every film since Dune 2 is trying to up the ante of insane collectible popcorn buckets in an attempt to get butts in theatre seats.  

While we’re unlikely to see anything as magnificent as the dangerously-close-to-NSFW Deadpool & Wolverine bucket, Despicable Me 4 has gone for adorable practicality. Managing a load of concession goodies while trying to wrangle little ones could be an Olympic level sport, but this popcorn container offers some serious cheat codes.

Designed after a baby carrier – specifically one for baby Gru – this bucket is all but guaranteed to help make the movie experience a little more manageable. With over arm straps to secure the payload right to the wearer’s belly, the large popcorn can rest just below the mouth – a bit like a horse feed bag – for hands free snacking. The bucket even has space for extra snacks, making it a must have for anyone too lazy to carry things, or too busy to try.

How do I get the Despicable Me 4 Popcorn bucket?

@regalmovies

Thanks to Gru, we’ve got the ultimate Father’s Day gift this year. Enter for a chance to win one of your own by following the rules below: Give us a follow Like this post Giveaway ends June 20th. #Minions #DM4 #RegalMovies #Giveaway Despicable Me 4 arrives in theatres starting July 2.

♬ original sound – Regal – Regal

There is a catch when it comes to this popcorn accessory – only one lucky person gets the chance to wear it. The sweepstakes ends on June 20th, so there are only a few days left to add your name to the pot.

In order to join, you’ll need to do 2 things:
First, follow @regalmovies on TikTok and second, like this post. With under 200 likes on the post at the time of writing, your chances of bagging this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity are ridiculously high.

