Le Creuset Pokémon Collection Release Date, Price, and More

For every amazing thing Japan exports, there is one miraculous little morsel that the country keeps all to itself. The latest adorable piece of must-have homeware combines the luxury of Le Creuset’s cast-iron goodness with the bold colors and adorable critters of Pokémon. Its far from the strangest crossover the series has embarked on, but it’s definitely the tastiest.

The unlikely combination will leave you dying to host a dinner party fit for the all trainers in your life, and make you rethink what “luxury” means.

What’s included in the 1st set of Pokémon Le Creuset?

images via Le Creuset

French-Belgian cookware company Le Creuset is partnering with Pokémon for several variations of the pocket monster-themed kitchen must-haves. With plans to release in Japan, Asia, Oceania, and South Africa only, Westerners will be left wanting when it comes to the limited-edition cookware.

The first round of the crossover event drops in July 2024 and details for the launch have already been released. The collaboration might not feature some of the best Pokémon, but it leaves out those that might leave a bad taste in guest’s mouths (we’re looking at you, Garbodor). Buyers can expect Pokémon variations of several classic Le Creuset kitchen must haves, as well as some fabulous new additions to the companies catalogue:

Cocotte – ￥39,600

Family Pot – ￥47,300

Tea Kettles – ￥16,500

Mugs- ￥17,600

Plates – ￥16,500

Bowls – ￥ 14,300

Ball plates – ￥11,000

Le Creusets familiar, high-quality merchandise will take on the qualities of popular gen 1 monsters like Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle, Snorlax, and Bulbasaur, matching their signature colors as well as featuring iconography of the adorable little fellas. They start at around $70 USD, with the Family Pot capping the group at just over $300. It might seem a little pricey, but its fairly standard cost for the well-made cookware.

The pots will maintain the high standard of quality that Le Creuset is known for, the solid cast iron adorned with the vibrant enamel coating that has made the company a must-have for cooking enthusiasts and kitchen collectors alike. And yes, there is a whole group of people who just buy the cookware for its dynamic look.

With only a few countries being offered the chance to buy, most of us across the pond will have to reach out to friends or family overseas, or wait until the sets start showing up on eBay before we can binge the series all over again with our themed flatware.

What’s included in the 2nd round of Pokémon Le Creuset?

Images Via Le Creuset

Unfortunately, not much is known about the 2nd round of Pokémon cookware, save for its release date. The collection is set for a November 2024 release.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

