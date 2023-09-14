What is the Pokémon Van Gogh Museum exhibit and where can I see it?

If you’re part of the niche demographic that owns a “Starry Night” tote bag adorned with a Pikachu pendant, we’ve got just the thing for you. There’s a new collaboration bridging Japan and the Netherlands, which will connect the iconic designs of Pokémon and Van Gogh’s collection of works.

What is the collaboration between Pokémon and the Van Gogh Museum about?

A teaser for the project was shared on the official Pokémon YouTube channel on Sept. 12, featuring a delighted Pikachu and Eevee running around a field of sunflowers that looks to be situated somewhere in the Netherlands, before their surroundings start resembling the characteristic post-impressionist style of the famous Dutch artist.

The sky, the sun, and the clouds appear painted in the unmistakable thick brush oil strokes of Van Gogh, and soon enough the sunflowers — a prominent recurring element in the painter’s oeuvre — all turn into Sunflora. The video ends with the reveal of a remake of one of many still-life paintings in Van Gogh’s Sunflower series featuring a smiling Sunflora.

The brands teased that more information would be revealed soon, but the animation suggests a Van Gogh-inspired Pokemon artwork exhibit.

How and where to see the Pokémon Van Gogh Museum exhibit

The Van Gogh Museum is situated in Amsterdam, in the Netherlands. Both the Museum and Pokémon have offered Sept. 28 as a possible launch date, although it is unclear yet what shape the collaboration will take, or if it will come to other places in the world, such as the video game’s home turf of Japan.

One thing is for sure: joining these two unlikely art staples together will bring both Pokémon and Van Gogh to two entirely new sets of admirers. Unless, that is, you’re one of the elevated few that’s been a fan of both for long.