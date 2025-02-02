This year’s Grammy Awards show ‘will carry a renewed sense of purpose’ says Recording Academy CEO

The 2025 Grammy Awards will carry on as scheduled this year, but with a “renewed sense of purpose,” said Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr.

The Recording Academy announced in January that the awards will still be held on Sunday, February 2, at the Crypto.com Arena despite the devastating fires experienced last month by many in Los Angeles.

The Academy also confirmed the MusiCares Persons of The Year Charity Gala honoring the Grateful Dead will still happen on January 31, and both the Special Merit Awards Ceremony & Grammys Nominees Reception and Clive Davis’ and the Recording Academy’s Pre-Grammy Fundraising Event will take place on February 1.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. This city is our home, and we mourn the loss of life and destruction that have come to it in recent days,” Mason explained in a statement.

“In close coordination with local authorities to ensure public safety and responsible use of area resources, the 67th Grammy Awards telecast on CBS on Feb. 2 will proceed as planned. This year’s show, however, will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours,” the statement continued.

“In challenging times, music has the power to heal, comfort, and unite like nothing else. The Grammys will not only honor the artistry and achievements of our music community but also serve as a platform to amplify the spirit of resilience that defines this great city of Los Angeles.”

The news comes despite the fact that several organizations and companies canceled their Grammys-related events.

When do the Grammy Awards come on?

The 2025 Grammys will take place on Feb. 2, 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. The Grammys will air live on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+ with Showtime.

Performers at the Grammys include Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, and Teddy Swims.

The awards show will also include an appearance from Taylor Swift, who will join as a presenter for the first time.

