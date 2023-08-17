What is the ‘Scream 3 Assembly Cut’ and who edited it?

Considering the fact it’s extremely difficult to specifically pinpoint a bad Scream movie, a large portion of franchise die-hards have struggled with having to nominate Scream 3 as the worst of the bunch. With the number of kills decreasing and the overall meta tone of the franchise changing, it makes perfect sense as to why the third film in the overall series is typically downvoted. And yet, there’s still been a whirlwind of interest and unanswered questions regarding the horror slasher — including a variety of unshared footage which has long been speculated…. until now.

Luckily, for those Scream fans who appreciate director Wes Craven’s brilliance and still remain intrigued by the tameness of Scream 3, a fresh-faced director’s cut is sweeping the horror world by storm and becoming the talk of the town. And for a horror movie that hasn’t always been at the forefront of popularity, this level of interest seems almost unimaginable.

What is the Scream 3 Assembly Cut?

Image via Dimension Films

As popular as a viral movie cut can get, Scream 3: The Assembly Cut is the latest craze that everybody on the internet is simply gushing about. Released online just a few short days ago, the cut serves as an unofficial property directed by Wes Craven — which includes a variety of unseen footage that was initially only rumored and thought to be nothing short of pure speculation. The cut, which is from October 1999 — four months before Scream 3 was released — harbors a multitude of footage that had to be redone in reshoots and also features 20 minutes of deleted footage that was eventually removed from the theatrical version of the movie.

In addition, several Ghostface lines of dialogue were changed, as well as the cut including scenes where Ghostface’s voice changer wasn’t used and showcased how the voice changer effect was edited in at a later time. The cut also includes a different opening scene and an alternate ending which are distinctively different from the movie version.

Who edited the cut?

Image via Dimension Films

Based on the cut featuring similar footage to the real Scream 3, one can only assume that the editors behind the real movie are also responsible for the assembly cut. As far as the aforementioned cut being obtained, the cut was obtained by Twitter user @ViewerAnon, who shared information about the cut online. The assembly cut was then shared via a Google Drive link by Scream Thrillogy, which allowed fellow Scream fanatics and horror die-hards to witness the editing magic.