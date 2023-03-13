‘Scream VI’ directors get really scary by revealing they want to bring back a legacy character from the franchise’s worst movie

Scream VI is a huge treat for hardcore horror fans, as it pays homage to pretty much every entry in the saga to date, paying particular attention to the most beloved sequels, Scream 2 and Scream 4.

Next time around, however, directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin are teasing that they’re going to get scarier than ever before and revisit the franchise’s weakest chapter, Scream 3. Although, if you can believe it, they might actually be onto something here.

While unpacking the secrets and spoilers of Scream VI with Entertainment Tonight (which has its own long and unexpected history with the slasher series), the Radio Silence filmmakers were asked which legacy characters they would love to bring back next, after Hayden Panettiere makes her return as Kirby Reed in the new film. While Gillett went for the fan-favorite answer, Bettinelli-Olpin opted for a less-common but actually kind of genius choice:

MB: Parker Posey [from Scream 3]. TG: Yeah, that’s a good answer. I mean, look, I know I’m gonna step in it but… MB: You’re gonna say Stu! TG: Stu Macher MB: [Laughs] TG: Just full Star Wars Force ghost all of them.

Image via Dimension Films

Scream 3 may be widely regarded as the one Scream flick that really drops the ball, but Parker Posey’s hilarious performance as Jennifer Jolie, the actress playing Gale Weathers in the fictional movie-within-a-movie Stab 3, is a definite highlight of the threequel, particularly her frenemy chemistry with Courteney Cox. As Gillett jokes with his “Star Wars Force ghost” quip, however, Jennifer is pretty definitively killed off in her one and only appearance, even more so than Stu, so it would be hard to resurrect her without the Scream series wandering into serious supernatural territory.

With Scream VI still freshly slicing its way into cinemas, it’s too early for Scream 7 to be announced just yet, although the way its raking in more box office success than Ghostface has victims is certainly an encouraging sign. Maybe we’ll see Parker Posey and Matthew Lillard as Force Ghosts soon enough.