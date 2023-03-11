‘Scream VI’ continues one of its star’s astonishing track record of topping the box office

If you were asked to name the most consistently bankable stars in Hollywood, then there’s probably not a chance that Jack Champion would emerge at the top of the list, but Scream VI has seen the young star continue his unmatched dominance of the box office this weekend.

The latest installment in the long-running slasher franchise is heading towards an opening well north of $40 million, adding another notch onto the belt of the actor’s incredible run. Sure, he may have only appeared in three films to date that have scored a wide theatrical release, but Champion is proving that quality always outweighs quantity.

The 18 year-old’s first major feature film credit came in small independent drama Avengers: Endgame, where he played Kid on Bike, who gained a new lease of life on the internet after being on the opposite side of the “what the hell happened here?” meme. After opening at number one, the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster stayed on top for three weeks.

Next up for the unassuming thespian was an even smaller and more intimate film called Avatar: The Way of Water, where he played honorary Na’vi and son of Colonel Quaritch, Spider. James Cameron’s epic remained the top title in at the domestic box office for seven weeks, but not long after being knocked off his perch, Champion is back again.

All good things must come to an end, though, but with a mere trio of wide cinema releases to his name with a cumulative number one run of at least 11 weeks, his star is one that’s firmly on the rise.