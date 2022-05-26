Forget everything you know about Winnie the Pooh because things are about to get bloody for our beloved Pooh Bear.

A.A. Milne’s classic children’s tale is marching into the horror genre with the new slasher film, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, and it will take two of the most beloved characters from the franchise — Pooh and Piglet — and turn them into feral creatures.

The movie will follow Pooh and Piglet after they’ve been abandoned by their childhood friend and companion, Christopher Robin, who will now be off to college and ambivalent about his once-childhood friends. Because of this, Pooh and Piglet will go on a rampage. “They’ve essentially become feral,” director Rhys Waterfield said in an interview with Variety. “So they’ve gone back to their animal roots. They’re no longer tame: they’re like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey.”

The concept alone is humorous, but not entirely implausible. Waterfield seems to have taken the most tame and endearing characters from a children’s classic and posed an entirely legitimate question: “what if they got really hungry?” Above and beyond that, “what if they got angry?” It’s a concept that feels unimaginable for kindhearted Pooh and insecure Piglet, but Waterfield seems determined to explore the possibilities. Addressing those concerns with Variety, he said:

“When you try and do a film like this, and it’s a really wacky concept, it’s very easy to go down a route where nothing is scary and it’s just really ridiculous and really, like, stupid. And we wanted to go between the two.”

Humorous, yet terrifying rampages include chloroforming an unsuspecting woman in a jacuzzi, tying her up, and then placing her in the middle of the road and driving over her head with a car. You know, just your run-of-the-mill Pooh and Piglet adventures. “It’s scary but there’s also funny bits,” said Waterfield. “There’s shots of Winnie the Pooh in a car and seeing him with his little ears behind the wheel and like slowly going over there [to kill her.]”

So, when will Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey be released?

There’s no official release date as of yet, but given the fact that the movie is in post-production, and Waterfield has said he is “expediting the edit and getting it through post production as fast as we can,” we may very well see Pooh and Piglet on their feral adventure in the later part of 2022.

Of course, that’s if Disney doesn’t have a say in the matter. On Jan 1, 2022 the rights to A.A. Milne’s original works entered the public domain, so while Disney owns the rights to interpretations of Winnie the Pooh and his friends, as long as Waterfield sticks to the 1926 version of the story, they might stay out of hot water.

