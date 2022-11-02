‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ makers have eyes set on another public domain story

It seems the team behind Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey want to ruin people’s childhoods forever. They revealed plans for their next horror feature, which include transforming another children’s tale and giving it a nightmarish twist. At this point, we’re probably going to have to be more vigilant just so kids don’t accidentally stumble across a slasher film.

The film’s director, Rhys Frake-Waterfield, told Hollywood Reporter that he wants to give a “twisted take” to the beloved Peter Pan story. The film would be called Peter Pan: Neverland Nightmare, but so far, no details about the film’s plot have been revealed. Just by looking at the title, the film could be about Neverland becoming be a place of nightmares instead of dreams.

The original Peter Pan tale was about a young boy who brought three children to Neverland, a place where they could remain young forever. While most stories saw this boy as a hero, the ABC series Once Upon A Time retold the story of Peter Pan as a failed father and someone searching for immortality. The character had been adapted multiple times in the past before Disney got involved.

Asides from Peter Pan, Frake-Waterfield announced that he’s also currently working on a sequel for Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey.

Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey is a retelling of the Winnie The Pooh story, where Christopher Robin abandoned his friends in the Hundred Acre Woods. Many years later, Pooh and Piglet are out for revenge. The film will be released in theaters on Feb. 15, 2022.