Being a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man might not be enough to pay the bills, but for the star behind the most recent iteration of the iconic comic book character, money doesn’t seem to be an issue.

Tom Holland is one of the most famous actors of the modern era. The 25-year-old, who started his career in 2012 with The Impossible, was thrust into stardom when he first put on the suit and assumed the role of Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War, taking his acting career to a whole new level.

Since then, things have continued to trend upward for Holland, with each new entry into the Spider-Verse bigger than the last. Now that he’s a household name, you may be wondering exactly how much Holland has earned over the course of his illustrious career as Spidey, among other noteworthy roles.

What is Tom Holland’s net worth?

Image via Sony.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tom Holland has a current net worth of $18 million. It’s not entirely clear how accurate this number is, as other outlets claim that he’s worth closer to $15 million. This number shouldn’t be a total shock given Holland’s impressive film resume, culminating in his most iconic role to date as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Given the success of the character, most recently with Spider-Man: No Way Home, if Holland is to return to the role as has been teased in the future, his paycheck will likely increase drastically, bringing his net worth up a few notches.

Regardless of the exact figure he’s at now or even the one he reaches, there’s no doubt that Holland is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood today, which hopefully means that he’s being paid accordingly.