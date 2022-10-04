What song appears in the new ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer?

The second trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been released, revealing more about the story line, even with its song choices. While the first trailer set up the premise of what fans could expect as the Marvel fandom, cast and characters mourn the untimely loss of Chadwick Boseman, who died on Aug. 28, 2020, before filming the sequel to the box office record-breaking Black Panther.

The first trailer for the long-awaited sequel featured Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry,” covered by Nigerian singer Tems. The emotional tribute is about the resiliency of women to keep going when times are tough. With a female-led cast following Boseman’s passing, the song pays tribute to Boseman, T’Challa, and the women who will lead in his stead.

While the first trailer was about mourning, the second trailer focuses more on the battle for Wakanda following an attack by the Talocians, led by King Namor of Talocan. Featuring a more fierce soundtrack, the second trailer proves that the Wakandans will not go out without a fight, despite the loss of their king and protector.

“Never Forget” by Sampa the Great, featuring Chef 187, Tio Nason, and Mwanjéa combines traditional Zambian music with rock and rap music to give it a unique sound. The trailer highlights Chef 187’s rap, acting as a battle cry for the Wakandan’s to rise up and fight.

As the trailer comes to its conclusion, Queen Ramonda says, “Show them who we are,” leading to the reveal of a female Black Panther.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be in theaters Nov. 11.