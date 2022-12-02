The first Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer is finally here and fans have got their first glimpse at the next adventure these popular MCU characters will embark upon.

In this first look we didn’t find out a whole lot about the story of the film, however, we did get to see plenty of new characters that are set to have major implications for the story across the board.

While these characters are definitely the highlights of this trailer, another factor that has fans asking questions is its music. The song used is a moody, space-inspired track and fans are wanting to know where they can check it out for themselves.

Here’s everything to know about the song used in this first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

What song is used in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer?

If you’re wanting to add the song from the trailer to your playlist, it is a version of the song called “In The Meantime” by the artist Spacehog.

Those who haven’t heard this song before probably weren’t listening to Spacehog back in 1995 when the track was first released as part of their album “Resident Alien”. Like all Gunn films, fans can expect to hear other unique deep cuts when the film finally drops.

Typically these songs reflect the tone of the production so take from that what you will as head into the Guardians of the Galaxy’s third adventure on the big screen.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive in theaters on May 5, 2023.