Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has fortunately made its way into theaters for all of us who weren’t able to make it to the actual Eras Tour (and for you lucky concertgoers who did and just want to relive your “Wildest Dreams” again). The record-breaking concert film is a great alternative to the live show, but attentive Swifties will note not every song from the set list made it in.

Fans who made it to the shows documented the entire experience for us less fortunate souls, including each show’s secret songs, or Taylor’s unique deep cuts she performed separate from the usual set list. While we’d love to hear every song she performed during the actual tour, it’s sadly not feasible. The Eras Tour shows are notoriously long – even for Taylor’s own superstar standards – and run three and a half hours, while Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour clocks in at 169 minutes, or a little over two and a half hours.

The movie was filmed during Taylor’s So-Fi Stadium shows in Los Angeles, and these shows featured some songs outside the usual set list. Sadly, some of these secret songs (like “no body, no crime” featuring HAIM) didn’t make the cut, but don’t fret; the movie still includes many fan-favorites like “Enchanted” and “Style.” For those who like to know what they’re missing, here’s the seven songs from the tour that sadly didn’t make it, according to Pop Crave:

“The Archer”

“no body, no crime”

“’tis the damn season”

“Long Live” (this one I find personally devastating)

“cardigan”

“Wildest Dreams” (ditto)

“seven” interlude

It’s undeniably a loss to not include some of these songs, but the numbers don’t lie; Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is still an amazing way to experience the show for yourself, “Wildest Dreams” or not.