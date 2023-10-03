What spooky new movies will be available to stream on Hulu this October?

If you’re one of those mere mortals who believes that October is nothing special, then you’ve got it all tragically wrong. October isn’t just another month in the calendar year ⏤ it’s a way of life. From searching through pumpkin patches for the best big boy to bring home and carve to selecting the most appealing candy apple with the shiniest glaze, October is chock-full of enjoyable treasures that only the most devoted autumn lovers will truly savor. Amongst those activities, the spooky season presents an array of horror content delivered by a variety of streaming services.

Perhaps the biggest streaming platform with the most eye-popping content belongs to Hulu, which harbors a strong collection of spooky content guaranteed to either scare your socks off or thoroughly entertain you this October. Considering that spooky season is the perfect time for thrill-seeking viewers to digest a spine-tingling lineup of scary movies, Hulu subscribers (and those looking to subscribe) needn’t look any further than this list of impending offerings.

What spooky content is being added to Hulu?

Image via Lionsgate

As of now, Hulu is the home to a variety of spooky content, from full-length feature masterpieces to short independent projects that have consistently captured horror fans’ attention. (The Hug, anyone?) But as a spectacular way to kick off the spooky season with a fear-tastic boom, the streaming service has unveiled a handful of intriguing new content. The list of newly-added content is as follows:

Leprechaun (30th Anniversary Film Collection Edition) (streaming Oct. 1)

Appendage (streaming Oct. 2)

The Boogeyman (streaming Oct. 5)

Zombie Town (streaming Oct. 6)

The Mill (streaming Oct. 9)

Slotherhouse (streaming Oct. 15)

Cobweb (streaming Oct. 20)

It’s safe to say that Hulu is bound to unleash another bout of dazzling spooky content as we inch further into October, but for now, eagle-eyed subscribers can sit back, get comfortable, and enjoy all the new bone-chilling content — from the 30th anniversary of cult classic Leprechaun to unfathomable slasher Slotherhouse.