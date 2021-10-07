What Would Vin Diesel Look Like As Batman Villain Mr. Freeze?

The next Batman film is still a ways away, but that hasn’t stopped fan speculation about the project one bit. Earlier this year, it was reported that the new movie, featuring Robert Pattinson in the lead role, will set up a sequel with none other than favorite Batman villain Dr. Victor Fries aka Mr. Freeze in the mix.

Since the first movie in the new series isn’t even out yet, there’s been no word on casting for the supposed role. That hasn’t stopped speculation one bit, and now we’ve been treated with an artist’s rendition of what could be.

Instagram user m.design34 decided to take it upon themselves and cast well-known action star Vin Diesel in the famous role. They even went so far as to mock up what Diesel would look like in the iconic freeze suit, complete with goggles reminiscent of his days as Riddick.

The suit itself is shades of blue and black with futuristic paneling and the requisite glass dome helmet to protect Freeze from the elements. It’s fairly similar to the Mr. Freeze costume in the animated batman show.

The last time we saw Mr. Freeze on the big screen was in the 1997 film Batman & Robin, where Arnold Schwarzenegger played the character with playful abandon. The film is seen as a more campy version of Batman, and a far cry from the gritty realism of the Christian Bale reboot.

It would be interesting to see a more realistic, less cartoony version of Mr. Freeze, as he has one of the more doleful origin stories of the Batman villains. Before he became Mr. Freeze, Dr, Fries was a cryogenic scientist in Gotham City.

There was an accident in his lab while he was trying to save his wife, who was terminally ill. Because of the accident, he was forced to wear his suit to stay alive. His main motivation is curing his sick wife.

The Batman is scheduled for a March 4 release date in 2022. It will feature Paul Dano as the Riddler and Colin Farrell as Penguin. Andy Serkis will take on the role of Alfred and Zoe Kravitz plays Catwoman.