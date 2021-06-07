The Batman Will Reportedly Set Up Mr. Freeze For The Sequel

One of the most exciting things about The Batman is that director Matt Reeves seems keen to stuff his version of Gotham City with as many of the Dark Knight’s most iconic enemies as possible. Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), Penguin (Colin Farrell) and Riddler (Paul Dano) will all play key roles in the first movie, with it likely that sequels will introduce a bunch more, too. Sure enough, a new report is claiming the incoming movie will tease the arrival of Mr. Freeze in the future.

Warning: this intel, if accurate, reveals what happens in The Batman‘s third act, so you may wish to stop reading any further to avoid spoilers. OK, here goes… Giant Freakin Robot is sharing that Robert Pattinson’s DC debut will end with Dano’s Riddler unleashing his plan to flood Gotham City, turning it into a “post-apocalyptic wasteland”. Fans will know that this is a concept pulled from the Batman: Year One comic book storyline.

It’s unclear exactly how, but GFR writes that sources tell them this Year One-like event will lead to a tease for an appearance by Victor Fries in a follow-up film. What’s more, the outlet claims that The Batman universe will go on to introduce its own take on Slade Wilson/Deathstroke, too. Joe Manganiello already played that role in the DCEU in Justice League, but Mr. Freeze hasn’t been seen on the big screen since 1997’s Batman & Robin.

While Bat-fans understand he’s really a multi-faceted antagonist, then, general audiences might still know the character best through Arnold Schwarzenegger’s campy portrayal. That means it’s high time a more serious Freeze was introduced into the movies, so this report is definitely encouraging. And intriguing for what it may tell us about Riddler’s ultimate plan for Bruce Wayne’s hometown.

So far, we’ve seen Gotham filled with fear gas, overrun by Bane’s goons and, back in B&R, frozen by Freeze’s ice ray. Now it seems it might be about to face a biblical flood. The Batman hits theaters on March 4th, 2022.