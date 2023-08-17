‘What’s the one thing you love most about Sony?’: Incredibly, the studio fails to see the irony in opening that can of worms to the public

While the gaming division is arguably the strongest around and more than capable of churning out titles that range from good and great to undisputed classics, film and television has never exactly been regarded as Sony‘s strongest suit.

Let’s not forget this is the same company that’s currently on its third Spider-Man franchise, and it’s not a coincidence that the highest-grossing superhero movies in the back catalogue tend to be the ones starring Tom Holland that are co-produced by Marvel Studios, with Sony’s own cinematic universe continually trying to convince people that it’s a thing that needs to exist.

That’s without even mentioning the string of bungled IPs or unnecessary reboots that have come to define the back catalogue theatrically, so you can only imagine what the responses were when the official social media account asked the following question with a completely straight face.

what's the one thing you love most about Sony? — Sony (@Sony) August 16, 2023

Sure, some replies took it with the utmost seriousness and answered in kind, but it would be an understatement to say that many did not.

Betamax — Rich (@rich123454321) August 16, 2023

nothing — Wolfie McFocker (@Wolf_McFocker) August 16, 2023

You’ve got to hand it to Sony for continually doing the things it does despite the severe lack of self-awareness – or even consistent success – the brand has experienced on screens both big and small. Maybe stick to gaming, or at the very least stop setting those poor interns up for a fall by having them craft posts that were only ever going to turn out one way.