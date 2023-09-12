When are the ‘Shrek’ Crocs coming out?

Good news for Shrek fans, the long wait will soon be ogre.

For years, a picture of Crocs shoes with the animated ogre’s face on them have been the subject of memes, but they have never been sold by the official shoe brand. Now, Crocs are collaborating with Shrek for a special-edition shoe, described as “wonderfully hideous” in a press release by the brand.

The sandal is the same shade of green as Shrek’s skin, with a freckled texture. Both shoes are adorned with Jibbitz shaped like the ogre’s iconic horn-like ears and nose. The adjustable back straps are covered with a brown fleece material, similar to that on Shrek’s clothing.

Image via Crocs

The shoes, officially named “Classic DreamWorks Shrek Clogs” will be priced at $59.99 for adults, $49.99 for children, and $44.99 for toddlers. The clogs will be available from Sept. 13th on the official Crocs website, and various shoe store stockists.

The collaboration comes after the recent success of Shrek spin-off movie Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022) – a smash at the box office and nominee for the 2023 Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. The last Shrek outing was all the way back in 2010 with Shrek Forever After, but rumors of a fifth Shrek movie being in development have all but been confirmed.

Perhaps this recent collaboration with a major fashion brand is a sign that everyone’s favorite ogre will be heading back to theaters sooner than we think. Given Shrek’s permanent place in the internet’s meme lexicon, the demand for more Shrek is certainly out there.