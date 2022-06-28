Bob’s Burgers is one of the most beloved animated series on the air today and in 2022, fans were treated to the first movie starring the Belchers, The Bob’s Burgers Movie.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie is here and there are plenty of ways to check the film out following its run in theaters. Whether you prefer to stream your movies or own them digitally or physically you’re in luck.

Here’s everything you need to know about the release of The Bob’s Burgers Movie and fortunately, the wait isn’t going to be long.

When can I buy or stream ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’

Fans who want to get their hands on The Bob’s Burgers Movie won’t have long to wait and it will be available to purchase digitally and stream on July 12.

On this day fans can own the film from all of the usual digital retailers including iTunes, Prime Video, and Google Play. If streaming is your preference then you can stream the film on HBO Max on the same day, July 12.

Internationally, the streaming release of the film will land on Disney Plus in the UK and likely in some other regions that don’t have access to HBO Max.

Owning something physically is always a plus and the fans who want to get their hands on a physical DVD or Blu-ray of The Bob’s Burgers Movie can do so a week later scheduled for July 19.

While streaming is convenient, purchasing the film will provide access to a ton of bonus features including the following courtesy of Blu-ray.com.