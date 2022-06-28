When can I buy or stream ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’
Bob’s Burgers is one of the most beloved animated series on the air today and in 2022, fans were treated to the first movie starring the Belchers, The Bob’s Burgers Movie.
The Bob’s Burgers Movie is here and there are plenty of ways to check the film out following its run in theaters. Whether you prefer to stream your movies or own them digitally or physically you’re in luck.
Here’s everything you need to know about the release of The Bob’s Burgers Movie and fortunately, the wait isn’t going to be long.
Fans who want to get their hands on The Bob’s Burgers Movie won’t have long to wait and it will be available to purchase digitally and stream on July 12.
On this day fans can own the film from all of the usual digital retailers including iTunes, Prime Video, and Google Play. If streaming is your preference then you can stream the film on HBO Max on the same day, July 12.
Internationally, the streaming release of the film will land on Disney Plus in the UK and likely in some other regions that don’t have access to HBO Max.
Owning something physically is always a plus and the fans who want to get their hands on a physical DVD or Blu-ray of The Bob’s Burgers Movie can do so a week later scheduled for July 19.
While streaming is convenient, purchasing the film will provide access to a ton of bonus features including the following courtesy of Blu-ray.com.
- Audio Commentary -Watch the movie with audio commentary by H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Kristen Schaal, Directors Loren Bouchard and Bernard Derriman, Writer Nora Smith and Production Designer Ruben Hickman.
- Featurette – Making Of the Movie: Bob’s Burgers Creator Loren Bouchard talks about turning Bob’s Burgers the TV show into Bob’s Burgers the show that’s a movie.
- Theatrical Short (Seen Only in Limited Theaters)
- My Butt Has a Fever – Theatrical Version: The Belcher children perform in the school talent show in order to share their very important and powerful message.
- My Butt Has a Fever – Animatic Version: A look Behind-the-scenes, the animatic of the theatrical short My Butt Has a Fever.
- Deleted Scenes
- Metal Detector: Bob and Linda go to City Hall in a version of the movie where they went to City Hall.
- Burning Piers: The turbulent history of Wonder Wharf.
- Grover’s Office: Bob and Linda go to Grover’s office in a version of the movie where they went to Grover’s Office.
- Deleted Scenes with Audio Commentary
- The Movie We Didn’t Make: Creator Loren Bouchard and Writer Nora Smith discuss trying to make a movie, particularly The Bob’s Burger Movie.
- Metal Detector: Bob and Linda go to City Hall, with commentary by Creator Loren Bouchard and Writer Nora Smith.
- Burning Piers: The turbulent history of Wonder Wharf, with commentary by Creator Loren Bouchard and Writer Nora Smith.
- Grover’s Office: Bob and Linda go to Grover’s Office, with commentary by Creator Loren Bouchard and Writer Nora Smith.
- Animation Extras – Animatics
- “Sunny Side Up Summer” Storyboards and Rough Animation: The work-in-progress not-even-color-yet animatic of the song “Sunny Side Up Summer.”
- “Lucky Ducks” Storyboards and Rough Animation: The work-in-progress not-even-color-yet animatic of the song “Lucky Ducks.”
- “Not That Evil” Storyboards and Rough Animation Featuring David Wain: David Wain performs an entire dance routine, with no formal training, to his character Grover’s song “Not That Evil.” Plays alongside the song’s animatic.
- “End Credits” Storyboards and Rough Animation: The work-in-progress animatic of the End Credits, comes with provocative dance moves and unconventional rhythm.
- Animation Extras – Animating the Scene
- Linda Through the Pass-Through with Commentary by Director Bernard Derriman: The progression of a scene from storyboard to animation, with commentary by Director Bernard Derriman, and also Linda is in it.
- Bob And Linda Go to The Bank: A time lapse of the bank scene being animated.
- Bob And Linda Go to The Bank with Commentary by Director Bernard Derriman: A time lapse of the bank scene being animated, with commentary by Director Bernard Derriman.
- Louise Grabs the Fuse: A time lapse of the “Louise Grabs the Fuse” scene being animated.
- Louise Grabs the Fuse with Commentary by Director Bernard Derriman: A time lapse of the “Louise Grabs the Fuse” scene being animated, with commentary by Director Bernard Derriman.