The Belchers are headed back to the small screen as The Bob’s Burgers Movie now has its official streaming release date.

HBO Max will be adding The Bob’s Burgers Movie to its offerings on July 12, 45 days after its theatrical launch.

This means that fans who missed their chance to catch the movie in theaters can experience it at home with a HBO Max subscription. This move isn’t a surprise but means that Bob’s Burgers fans will need two subscriptions to consume all the content in the franchise.

Right now, all 12 seasons of Bob’s Burgers are available to stream exclusively on Hulu. This being the case, fans will either need their own HBO Max subscription or the HBO Max add-on to their Hulu subscription to check out the movie when it drops.

Tada! The Bob’s Burgers Movie is coming to HBO Max July 12. pic.twitter.com/thFWGRIEib — HBO Max Movies (@hbomaxmovies) June 20, 2022

Like the show, The Bob’s Burgers Movie was extremely well received capturing the same charm, comedy, and of course musical magic that fans are familiar with. Right now the film boasts an impressive 87 percent Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, beaten by its audience score of 89 percent.

This reaction falls in line with that of the show that debuted in 2011. Right now Bob’s Burgers the series has its own impressive 91 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and a slightly lower audience rating of 88 percent.

If you’re eager to see the film in a cinema setting then there are some theaters still showing the movie right now, otherwise, The Bob’s Burgers Movie is available to stream on July 12.