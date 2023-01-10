When do ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ tickets go on sale?

The hype for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is building as MCU fans were recently graced with a brand new trailer for the film. In the third installment of Marvel’s smallest superhero movie, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) will have to dive into the Quantum Realm to face his biggest opponent yet and the star of The Multiverse Saga, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

The supervillain made his much-anticipated, live-action debut in the season one finale of Loki—or rather, we saw one of Kang’s variants, He Who Remains—leading to the creation of a new timeline in the show, one in which Kang reigns over the Time Variance Authority. Nevertheless, Quantumania will be his first appearance on the silver screen, and fans are rightfully excited to see what kind of large-scale trouble he will unleash. To get to that point, though, tickets must first be acquired.

When can fans buy Ant-Man 3 tickets?

At the time of writing, Marvel has yet to announce the exact date when fans will be able to get their hands on Ant-Man 3 tickets. If we take a look at previous films’ ticket sales, though, we can spot a pattern that might help fans get ready for D-Day. Typically, tickets for Marvel Studios’ movies tend to go on sale a month before the film is released in theaters, give or take a few days. Considering that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will premiere globally on Feb. 17, fans should expect tickets to release around mid-January, most likely in the week of Jan. 16.

Of course, without word from Marvel, this is merely a prediction, and Ant-Man enthusiasts will have to keep their eyes peeled for an official announcement.