When does Jordan Peele’s next movie come out and what is it about?

When it comes to crafting and directing star-studded movies chock-full of twists, turns, and unexpected revelations, filmmaker Jordan Peele has certainly mastered the art. After the recent success of Peele’s third movie Nope last year, folks have started to wonder when Peele’s next project will release and what it could be about.

Under his belt so far are Get Out (2017), Us (2019), and Nope (2022), all of which he wrote and directed. For his brilliant work on Get Out, Peele obtained an Academy Award and cemented his legacy as one of the most prolific horror directors in the game. Flash forward to now, and a fourth movie from the director is already on its way.

At the time of this writing, details have been kept under wraps, but that doesn’t mean we can’t briefly speculate on the plot and reveal when Peele’s fourth venture will be available. With Peele teasing to Deadline last year that his next film will include “a little bit” of both comedy and horror, we’ve got a treat in the pipeline.

When is Peele’s next movie going to be released?

Image via Universal Pictures

After keeping details on Nope hidden until closer to its official release date, it hardly comes as a surprise that Peele has done the same with his untitled fourth movie. But while the exact details surrounding the movie’s name and plot are being kept discreet, fans of Peele will be happy to know that his fourth directorial venture is set to be released on Dec. 25, 2024.

What will his fourth movie be about?

Image via Universal Pictures

As previously mentioned, the exact plot points and premise have yet to be officially revealed, although horrorhounds have prematurely mapped out some ideas in their heads. With Peele’s next movie releasing on Christmas Day, speculation has already kickstarted about his next project being a holiday horror movie. And, if you know anything about holiday horror, then you know it’s one of the finest subgenres in the spooky realm.

So while little information about Peele’s fourth directorial outing has been announced, a Christmas Day release certainly points at Peele taking a stab at some holiday horror. He might have to compete with Damien Leone’s Terrifier 3 to see which fresh-faced horror entry will be the best next year, but those in the horror community will certainly have a fun time waiting.