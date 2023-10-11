Where to watch each of Jordan Peele’s horror hits

Remember when Jordan Peele was a comedian?

Long before he was making waves as an award-winning director, writer, and producer, Peele was known as one half of the comedic duo Key & Peele. He didn’t actually branch off into directing until a few years back, but once he revealed his talent behind the camera — rather than in front of it — there was no going back. Sure, we’ll always love his comedic stylings, but we’d rather line up to watch the 44-year-old’s next horror heavy-hitter. He’s already released a few, each of them instant classics, and he’s quick carving out a niche for himself as the next great horror director.

What movies and TV shows has Jordan Peele directed?

Peele’s directorial resume is still relatively short, but we’re looking forward to its expansion in the coming years. His directorial debut only came about in 2017, after all, so he’ll need time to compete with the likes of Steven Spielberg.

He’s already made a name for himself as a capable and compelling director, however, even without a laundry list of releases. The three directorial feathers in his cap — first 2017’s Get Out, followed by 2019’s Us and 2022’s Nope — each became instant award contenders, with both Get Out and Nope snatching up awards for Original Screenplay, Outstanding Directing, and Best Director, among others.

On top of his three major directorial endeavors, Peele has been attached to a number of projects as a writer and occasional producer. He’s stacking up the experience, even as he eyes his next big release, and we couldn’t be more excited to see what he hits us with next.

Where to stream Get Out

Get Out remains, more than five years after its release, Peele’s most highly-rated film. The 2017 flick follows Daniel Kaluuya — who you may recognize from Black Panther and another Peele release — as he takes a trip to meet his girlfriend’s wealthy white parents, and finds himself in a truly mind-bending scenario. Full of twists and turns, and with a genuinely unique premise, Get Out should top the list of any horror lover’s Halloween viewings. The film also just got quite a bit easier to watch, now that its over on Netflix, for anyone with a subscription to enjoy.

Where to stream Us

Two years after Get Out dazzled audiences, Peele followed up with 2019’s Us, another twist on the classic horror movie formula. A very different premise sees Lupita Nyong’o’s Addy Wilson and her family hunted by terrifying, red-clad doppelgängers called Tethered. The flick, like Get Out, is utterly unique, and contains another eye-popping twist that simply can’t be matched. The flick is even easier to locate than its predecessor, providing subscribers to both Netflix and Peacock with access.

Where to stream Nope

Last but certainly not least, we have Peele’s most recent directorial effort. Nope released in 2022, and — while it boasts slightly lower ratings than its predecessors — it joins them in being broadly enjoyed by everyone who’s laid eyes on its unique approach to horror. The film, unlike Get Out and Us, isn’t expressely a horror flick — instead, it balances moments of horror against a sci-fi backdrop, with neo-western vibes tossed in throughout. Like both of his previous releases, however, Peele kept to his mind-boggling trend, leaving audiences to contemplate Nope long after the credits roll.

As Peele’s most recent film, and with only a year under its belt, Nope is the least accessible release in his lineup. Thankfully, its still easy to access on streaming. Its not available over on Netflix with its peers, but it is available to anyone with a subscription to Prime Video.