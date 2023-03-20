Jordan Peele directing his fourth movie is set to be the perfect Christmas present

After sci-fi horror extravaganza Nope absolutely electrified the box-office last summer, horror mastermind Jordan Peele is once again dipping his toes in the Hollywood pool by eyeing up his fourth directorial project. And with knockout horror hits like Get Out (2018) and Us (2019) secured within the pages of his superlative resume, Peele’s upcoming fourth film looks to be the premature Christmas present that we’ve all been asking for.

As per Variety, Universal Pictures has already added Peele’s next project to its 2023 calendar — which is apparently slated for a release on Dec. 25. Considering how gifted Peele is as a filmmaker, his fourth film is certainly a Christmas gift that moviegoers will flock to the theaters for. But unlike early project announcements in the past, details surrounding Peele’s upcoming feature have not yet been released.

In light of the news, horror fanatics all across the globe are naturally inclined to believe that the aforementioned film will be categorized under the horror genre, seeing as Peele is a formidable force in the diverse catalog. However, film buffs will unfortunately have to wait for further details to be released, although Peele has remained tight-lipped about the project thus far.

On the other hand, given the film’s secured release date on Christmas Day, it’s worth speculating that Peele’s fourth movie could have something to do with the holiday itself. Considering the versatile director has a fair degree of comedic talent underneath his belt, a Christmas comedy feels like the perfect opportunity for him to focus on a separate genre. But for now, we’ll simply have to sit back and wait.