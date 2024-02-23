When does ‘Outlaw Posse’ come out?

Mario Van Peebles has largely kept behind the camera over the last several years, but he’s stepping back into the spotlight with Outlaw Posse. The upcoming film sees the 67-year-old Peebles take on the starring role, and that’s on top of a slew of other duties. He also wrote and directed the incoming western, a formula that’s led to major success in the past with films like New Jack City and Baadasssss!

He’ll be joined in the film by a lineup of talented stars, including Whoopi Goldberg, Cam Gigandet, Neal McDonough, Cedric the Entertainer, William Mapother, and Peebles’ famous son, Mandela Van Peebles. They’re set to arrive on the big screen soon, in a slick flick that follows Peebles’ Chief as he gathers up a posse and sets out to reclaim stolen reparations gold concealed in the Montana hills.

When does Outlaw Posse release in theaters?

Outlaw Posse‘s been in the works for a while now, but several issues — from Hollywood hurdles to development snags — saw the film delayed. It concluded filming more than a year back, in November of 2022, and it seems the film’s been polishing its final product ever since. It’s finally headed toward a limited release a good year and a half after filming initially wrapped in Montana, and nearly five years after first entering development. Viewers who’ve had an eye on the film’s gradual progress since 2019 are more than ready to set their sights on the final product.

The film is set in the lawless and uninhibited American Wild West, in one of the first major Western releases of the year. It’s set to enjoy a limited theatrical release before pivoting over to streaming, with a release date set for Mar. 1, 2024.