When does ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ come out?

Ten years on, and it doesn’t look like The Hunger Games has lost any of the momentum it began stockpiling over a decade ago; indeed, fans old and new alike will soon get to feast their eyes on a much different Panem when The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes finds its way into theaters later this year, and we imagine audiences will be flocking just as voraciously as they did back then.

But just when should these audiences expect to flock?

When does it come out?

Image via Lionsgate

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is set to release to theaters on Nov. 17, 2023, so fans of the acclaimed fantasy series will be eating even better than they usually do this Thanksgiving.

What is it about?

Image via Lionsgate

Set 64 years before the events of the Jennifer Lawrence-led The Hunger Games, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes chronicles the plight of a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blythe), destined to lay claim to the iron fist of Panem’s presidency, who currently finds himself in a mentor role for 10th annual Hunger Games, where children from each of Panem’s many districts fight to the death to determine which district gets rewarded with food and resources.

His world is irreversibly flipped, however, when he’s assigned to be the mentor of one Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), the representative from District 12 whose penchant for song manifests in the most rebellious manner possible. Eyeing an opportunity to come out on top, the duo join forces to change the course of Hunger Games history once and for all.