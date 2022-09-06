When does ‘The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim’ release, and what is it about?

News of a new Lord of the Rings release has audiences hyped for Amazon Prime’s Rings of Power. The show is increasingly the subject of online discourse, as eager fans look ahead to the remainder of its first season with a mix of excitement and apprehension. As bad as we all want more Lord of the Rings content, a pervasive fear that it will be sub-par overshadows the excitement most fans feel.

With all the furor surrounding Rings of Power, a second Lord of the Rings project has largely flown under the radar. While most audiences have their gazes firmly fixed on Rings of Power, a second project, titled The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim has been in development. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming film.

What is War of the Rohirrim about?

Image via Warner Bros.

War of the Rohirrim is set to depart from established Lord of the Rings mediums, presenting its story in animated form, rather than live-action. A prequel film set nearly two centuries before the Lord of the Rings trilogy takes place, the flick takes aim at the stronghold Helm’s Deep. It’s set to explain the history of this vitally important military stronghold, and tell the story of its namesake, Helm Hammerhand.

When does War of the Rohirrim release?

Council of the Rings/YouTube

The upcoming animated film is slated for a 2024 release. Specifics about the precise date, or even month, have yet to emerge, but news that yet another Lord of the Rings release is headed to theaters is thrilling for fans. The franchise has a tendency to release content in the winter months, which may provide precedent for War of the Rohirrim’s release. All of the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit films released in December, and Rings of Power is set to drop in early September. This consistency in release approach indicates that fans can likely expect War of the Rohirrim to release in the later months of 2024, between September and December.

Will War of the Rohirrim be on streaming?