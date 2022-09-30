When is every James Bond movie coming to Amazon Prime Video?

One of the most famous protagonists in movie history is about to collaborate with a rich bald guy, and no we are not talking about Blofeld. We are of course talking about James Bond coming to the Amazon Prime Video streaming service. It has recently been announced that every single James Bond movie will be making its way to Amazon Prime, from Dr. No with Sean Connery to No Time to Die with Daniel Craig.

This is undoubtedly a large offering for the service as the James Bond franchise is one of the most profitable film franchises of all time, although, with 25 different outings, that is not surprising. When exactly are the films coming to the streaming service, and are there any other promotions that Amazon are offering to promote their newly added movies?

When are the James Bond movies coming to Amazon Prime Video?

Every single James Bond film will be coming to Prime Video on Oct. 5. These include Dr. No, From Russia with Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, Diamonds Are Forever, Live and Let Die, The Man with the Golden Gun, The Spy Who Loved Me, Moonraker, For Your Eyes Only, Octopussy, A View to Kill, The Living Daylights, License to Kill, GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, Die Another Day, Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and the newest entry, No Time To Die. Please note that both the parody Casino Royale and Never Say Never Again are not included in the lineup.

The films will be coming to the service as part of Amazon’s acquisition of MGM, which cost them $8.5 billion. It will be available in multiple different territories including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, India, Japan, and parts of Europe. That is not the only thing coming to Prime Video, as the films will be accompanied by a documentary about the music of the franchise called The Sound of 007, directed by Mat Whitecross.

Last but definitely not least, Prime Video will also be hosting a stream of The Sound of 007: LIVE, a recording of a live concert. James Bond composer David Arnold and many famous musicians will perform their James Bond themes, like Dame Shirley Bassey with Goldfinger, Moonraker, and Diamonds Are Forever, and Garbage with The World Is Not Enough. It is also worth noting that all of this is to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the franchise, and Amazon has mentioned that the films will be available only for a limited time.

You have 25 movies to pick from, which era will you start with: Connery, Moore, Dalton, Brosnan, or Craig. Will your accompanying martini be shaken or stirred? Watch all the James Bond movies when they come to Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 5.