When is ‘Good Burger 2’ releasing on Netflix?

Want to hear something audacious? Good Burger 2 isn’t coming to Netflix any time soon.

And do you know what else? There’s a nefarious reason for it. Good Burger 2, for all of its many qualities, is not a Netflix movie. It’s a Nickelodeon movie, produced through Nickelodeon Movies and Awesomeness Films by their parent company, Paramount. Paramount is headed by CEO Brian Robbins. Do you want to know what CEO Brian Robbins used to do? He used to direct movies. Movies, for example, like Norbit, and A Thousand Words, and Good Burger. There’s an important lesson here about being nice to your boss, even when they make Meet Dave. One day, they might be the only thing that stands between you and making Good Burger 2. That could be a pretty big deal if you’re Kel Mitchell.

Then where can I watch Good Burger 2, if you’re so smart?

What with the close relationship between Paramount and Good Burger 2, it should come as no surprise that the film will stream exclusively on Paramount Plus. It’s available to watch there right now, premiering November 22 in the U.S. and the very next day in the U.K. and Australia. It’s the season’s go-to motion picture for anyone with burning questions regarding the ultimate fates of the characters from an All That sketch from the Clinton administration.

If you wanted to, you could stop reading right this minute, log into your dad’s Paramount Plus account, and watch all 90 minutes of celebrity cameos, nostalgia, burgers that are good, the homes of said burgers that are good, and a duo’s desperate need to take your order.