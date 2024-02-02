When is John Green’s ‘Turtles All the Way Down’ coming out and where can I stream it?

In 2017, John Green‘s Turtles All the Way Down captivated bookworms from coast to coast, and now the novel is finally making its way to the small screen.

For those who are unfamiliar, Turtles follows the life of a 16-year-old named Aza Holmes who struggles with obsessive compulsive disorder. When she reconnects with her childhood crush, she finds herself falling in love while facing her mental illness, making for a story as romantic as it is thoughtful, timely, and dramatic.

After it was revealed that a movie adaptation of Turtles was in the works at Fox 2000 Pictures ⏤ the company that produced movie adaptations of Green’s The Fault in Our Stars and Paper Towns ⏤ Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker were announced as screenwriters in 2017 and Hannah Marks was announced as the director in 2019.

After Fox 2000 Pictures was closed down by Disney, the Turtles movie was ultimately put on pause. However, according to an Instagram post Green made on Feb. 2, 2024, this hiatus has officially been lifted.

When and where can I watch Turtles All the Way Down?

As Green said in his post, “A while back, I wrote this book, Turtles All the Way Down… Then, a bunch of nice people got together and made a movie, which was an amazing experience, but you never know if a movie is actually going to come out.” He then announced, with an ear-to-ear grin, that a Turtles movie is coming out later this year on Max.

One fan wrote, “So happy for that! My fav book ever!” Another shared, “This book was lovely and in a way it felt visceral especially with the OCD stuff!!” Reactions are still pouring in as Green’s over two million followers learn the news.

While we know that the Turtles movie will be available to stream on Max sometime in 2024, the official release date remains unclear. Nonetheless, we will be keeping up with Green on social media until further notice for updates regarding this soon-to-be smash hit and will update this article when we learn more.