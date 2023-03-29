When is ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ coming to HBO Max?

Considering its relatively meager box office haul and critical reception, we can’t say we blame you if you intend to opt out of leaving the house and opening up your wallet for a ticket to Shazam! Fury of the Gods while it is still in theaters.

The general consensus surrounding the film appears to be that if you’re interested in seeing it, you may be best served saving your hard-earned cash and letting your HBO Max subscription be your gateway into one of the final DCEU films before James Gunn’s “Gods and Monsters” arc inevitably kicks in.

Of course, there’s the small matter of how long you’ll have to wait for the Shazam! sequel to hit the streaming service so you can catch it from the comfort of your couch. Here’s everything we know about when Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be heading to streaming.

Image via Warner Bros.

A concrete HBO Max debut date hasn’t quite been set for Shazam! Fury of the Gods just yet, but there are a number of known facts and variables that we can draw upon to ascertain a rough time frame for when the sequel starring Zachary Levi will be hitting the streaming service.

For one thing, Amazon Prime revealed that the digital release date for purchasing the film will be April 18 (via The Direct), just 32 days after its theatrical debut. Another thing that we can factor into Shazam! 2’s possible HBO Max debut date is the amount of time we waited for the preceding DC film to arrive on the streaming service.

Using the example of Black Adam in this instance, that particular film landed on HBO Max 56 days after its theatrical debut, which could be a hint as to when we can expect the Shazam! sequel to land on the streaming platform.

If we were to use that exact same gap in time to offer up an educated guess for when Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be available to stream on HBO Max, the tentative date would be May 12. Although, given the film’s abysmal box office performance, Warner Bros. could well fast track the film to the streaming service.