When Is The Next Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Releasing?

Spider-Man: No Way Home will bring in characters from across the multiverse, with Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, and Jamie Foxx’s Electro both joining the party. Our villainous bases are covered, but speculation is reaching fever-pitch about whether Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be slipping back into their Spidey suits.

Though there’s convincing evidence that they are indeed in the movie, the proof is in the pudding and I won’t believe it until I see it. It’s likely that the next big trailer will at least tease them, so fans are rightly wondering when it’s due. Now Twitter account @Spider_Leaks says it’s “definitely” coming in the next few weeks:

The 2nd #SpiderManNoWayHome Trailer is definitely coming between Oct 20 – Nov 3/5th pic.twitter.com/QTlCO9ZW0t — Spider-Man NWH Updates and Leaks 🕷🕸 (@Spider_Leaks) October 12, 2021

This may well prove true, though I think it’s unlikely we’ll see anything new from Spider-Man: No Way Home until after Eternals releases on November 3rd. Marvel Studios is usually fairly careful not to have too many marketing campaigns overlapping at once, with Eternals‘ push only ramping up once Shang-Chi was in theaters.

However, it’s possible that the new No Way Home trailer could debut in front of Eternals. The days of an exclusive trailer driving audiences to theaters Phantom Menace style are over, but an advance peek at Spidey’s next adventure would certainly get butts in seats for a new property.

Whatever the case, a new No Way Home trailer would be very welcome. That first one blew up beyond all expectations, even outperforming the first look at Avengers: Endgame. Aside from seeing some alt-Spider-Men, it’d be great to get a full look at the Rogue’s Gallery, especially Willem Dafoe’s rumored Green Goblin. C’mon Marvel Studios, make it happen!

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th, 2021.