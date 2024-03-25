When will ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ release?

Just when you thought the stakes couldn’t possibly get any higher in the MonsterVerse and we reached the pinnacle of its narrative with Godzilla vs. Kong, Warner Bros. completely smacked us over the head with a reveal and trailer for a team-up between the two monsters. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is inbound, and it looks like the fan-favorite and beloved kaiju will be teaming up to face a whole new threat.

Recommended Videos

After the pair faced off against each other and Mechagodzilla in their last outing in 2021, it looks like the pair will be faced with a new adversary, which will require their combined powers to join together to overcome all obstacles. The reveal teaser showed “a mysterious Hollow Earth threat” villain atop a throne, overlooking the skulls of the two monsters that have dominated the first five films since 2014’s Godzilla.

So as we near closer to the upcoming monster-action extravaganza, let’s dive in and explore when exactly we can expect to see this exciting new entry in the MonsterVerse.

When does the movie release?

After a pulse-pounding tease trailer hinted at a tentative 2024 release date, we can now officially sit back and await the much-anticipated feature, as Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be arriving on March 29, 2024. So after waiting a little over a year since we learned about the official release date, we’re now only several days away from the movie becoming available to watch in theaters.

In a very MCU-esque template, both Godzilla and King Kong have had solo outings in Legendary and Warner Bros. Monsterverse in 2014 and 2017, respectively. This was followed by a sequel to Godzilla, titled Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 2019, and then the franchise so far culminated in the pair facing off in 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong. Given the “vs” has been dropped from the title of the recently-announced fifth entry, it is all but certain that the two monsters will be teaming up in their next adventure.