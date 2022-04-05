It’s been a long road for the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, the first film of which was originally scheduled to premiere in 2019 but had to push back its release date due to controversy over the disturbingly lifelike CGI of the animated character. Opting to release the film in 2020 instead ⏤ in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, no less ⏤ the road thus far has been, for a lack of a better word, bumpy.

That being said, many fans were wildly surprised to discover that the first film not only completely reimagined the titular character’s CGI look, but also pulled off a solid script as well, becoming one of the most well-received video game-based films to date. The first film tallied a whipping 93 percent approval amongst fans on Rotten Tomatoes, and now Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has fans more than excited to revisit the blue hedgehog’s widely entertaining life, especially with Idris Elba as the voice behind the film’s newest villain, Knuckles.

Because of the pandemic, the first Sonic film was not released in theaters, instead moving directly to streaming. Thankfully, the same will not be the case for the Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which will hit theaters on April 8. With more moviegoers returning to cinemas and Hollywood clawing to make up what it lost during the pandemic, films are spending more time in theaters than they have in the last few years, which leaves fans of the blue blur wondering when and where they can stream the sequel.

When will Sonic the Hedgehog 2 be on streaming?

If you were planning on streaming the new movie this weekend, then we must unfortunately be the bearer of bad news. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is not expected to be on streaming platforms until after the 45-day window between the theatrical release and the date that films are allowed to move to streaming. This is far less than the 60-90 day exclusive theatrical window that Hollywood has previously worked with, no doubt in part of the pandemic shifting how we watch films.

What that means is that we’re looking at a streaming date closer to the middle of May, if not June. That being said, in this new era of streaming, and with the pandemic not completely eradicated, nothing is truly set in stone. There’s always the chance that we’ll get a streaming release earlier than anticipated. For now, though, it’s best that you buy your movie tickets ASAP if you were planning on watching the newest installment sooner rather than later.

Where will Sonic the Hedgehog 2 be available to stream?

Image via Paramount Pictures

As a Paramount Pictures film, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be available to stream on Paramount Plus just like its predecessor. The subscription to this platform, if you don’t already have one, starts as low as $4.99 a month with a seven-day free trial option.

The new film has already garnered positive reviews and received praise for its confidence in navigating the absurdity of a blue, red, and yellow hedgehog coexisting in a modern world. You can decide for yourself soon enough, as Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hits theaters this weekend on April 8.