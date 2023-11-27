Where can I stream ‘Fantastic Mr. Fox?’

You have your choice of movies, and this is a good one.

It is a perfectly reasonable thing, you wanting to watch Fantastic Mr. Fox.

It’s a beautiful movie, lovingly built up, frame by frame, through the subtle manipulation of handmade figures. The use of stop motion allows director Wes Anderson’s obsessive streak to break its earthly bonds and control every inch of the screen.

Its characters are voiced by some of the most talented actors of their respective generations, including George Clooney, Bill Murray, Meryl Streep, and Bryan Cox. More than that, its story is sweet and rough and touching, and features scenes between the title character and his weird kids that will mess you up at a spiritual level if you’ve ever, even for one day, had trouble talking to your dad.

The adaptation of the Roald Dahl novel received near-universal critical acclaim when it hit theaters in 2009. A few people didn’t like it, like Ryan Gilbey from The New Statesman, who called it “nothing you could strictly call fantastic.” What does he know? He hated Everything Everywhere All at Once, too. Some people don’t feel feelings.

Image via Fox Searchlight

You’d have every right to believe that Fantastic Mr. Fox was streaming on Disney Plus – it was, appropriately, a 20th Century Fox production, and Disney swallowed the studio up in their frenzied rush for the rights to the X-Men, bringing most of their properties to Disney Plus and Hulu. Not this time, though – at least, not in the U.S., and not for the time being.

With the streaming landscape rocking the Richter scale in new and exciting ways every day, Fantastic Mr. Fox is currently on loan to Max in the United States. Interested parties can find it there, along with the last season of Doom Patrol, the true crime documentary Love Has Won, and no episodes of Westworld.