Where can I stream ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse?’

It’s almost difficult to believe, but the time is almost upon us for the sequel to arguably one of the best Spider-Man films ever made, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. We’re coming up on five long years since we saw the phenomenal first entry, and the time lapsed has made the hype for Across the Spider-Verse all the more palpable.

Naturally, with the impending release of the sequel, it’s probably high time to start working a re-watch of the original film into our viewing schedules. Of course, there’s the small wrinkle of Sony’s ownership of big-screen Spider-Man adaptations. Quite often, Spider-Man films (whether they’re set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or not) can’t be found on Disney Plus, as Sony cuts itself likely lucrative deals to bring the various iterations of everyone’s favorite webslinger to other streaming platforms.

With that in mind, we’re here to catch you up on where you’re going to be able to catch Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on streaming before its sequel leaps into theaters in June.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – where to watch

Image via Columbia Pictures / Marvel Entertainment

As of writing, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse can’t be found quite so easily on all of your heavy-hitter, household name streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus, or HBO Max. While there are a few different options available, in many cases it may require a loosening of your purse strings for a temporary subscription to one of their less-popular counterparts.

At the moment, you can stream Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on fuboTV, FXNOW, DirecTV, and Sling. If you’re not up for signing up for yet another subscription to a television streaming service for the sake of one movie, we get it – so another cost-effective option may be to simply do a one-off digital rental of the film, on a service such as Apple TV, YouTube, Amazon, or Vudu.

Hopefully we’ll reach a point in time when Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse lands on a more common streaming platform, but for the time being – we’ll have to make do with the above options.

We’ve still got until June 2, 2023 until Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse arrives in theaters, perhaps something will change between now and then.