Where can I stream ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button?’

The Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett-led The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is a decade and a half old.

Wrap your head around that for a minute, fellow Millennials, as you digest just how much time has passed since the world was briefly obsessed with the award-winning release. It swept the nation during the holiday season of 2008, swept awards ceremonies in 2009, and remains a delightful and beloved staple of cinema.

Its not quite as relevant as it once was, with the 15 years that now separate us from its initial release, but Benjamin Button has aged gracefully, not entirely unlike the curiously aging character at its core. Its also blessedly available to stream, for those viewers looking to take a look back at the moving release.

Where to stream The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Soaking up some nostalgia with a fresh viewing of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is possible, thanks to the age of streaming, and we couldn’t be more grateful for it. The 2008 flick dazzled audiences when it released, telling the strange tale of a man who ages backwards. Born with the appearance and limitations of an elderly man, Benjamin Button is abandoned, but soon taken up by a kindly caretaker who raises him as her own.

The story tells a rich and satisfying tale of love, loss, and the things that make life worthwhile. It’s very much worth seeing at least once in your life, and interested viewers can do just that over on streaming. The film is available to view by anyone with a subscription to either Showtime or Paramount Plus, where the heartfelt tale is streamable for free.