Where can I watch ‘Blue Beetle?’

After both Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash proved to be largely divisive DC movies, Blue Beetle came along to win over the fandom once more. Although it sadly didn’t make an enormous splash at the box office, the first cinematic outing for Jaime Reyes has easily gone down as the best-reviewed DC film of 2023 so far and has a good shot of landing that accolade overall, depending on if Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom can surprise us or not.

Naturally, then, many a DC fan who loved it on the big screen and can’t wait to see it again, not to mention those who might’ve missed it during its theatrical run, are eager to experience Blue Beetle from the comfort of their own homes now that it’s starting to become available on other platforms. So how can you watch Blue Beetle, outside of catching some of its last cinema screenings? Allow me to act as your own Khaji-Da and tell you what you need to know…

Can I watch Blue Beetle on streaming?

No, Blue Beetle isn’t streaming yet, but it is out on digital and is available to purchase or rent on such VOD platforms as Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, and Vudu. Prices vary depending on your platform of choice, but on Amazon, for example, Blue Beetle can be bought for $24.99 or rented for a 48-hour period for $19.99.

If you are wondering if the cost is worth it, then be aware that the release does come with some interesting bonus features to give you more bang for your buck. This includes a four-part behind-the-scenes documentary, star Xolo Maridueña revealing everything you need to know about the Scarab, and even a featurette on the film’s surprising breakout star — Adriana Barraza’s Nana Reyes.

When can I watch Blue Beetle on streaming?

OK, say you want to forego Blue Beetle‘s digital release and wait for it to hit streaming — when will that happen? Well, Warner Bros. is yet to announce when the film will arrive on Max, so you should be prepared to be patient for at least a few weeks more. However, going by other recent DC releases, we can probably estimate when it’ll make its debut on Max.

Using The Flash‘s five-week wait for its streaming premiere as a guide, Blue Beetle will probably land on Max sometime in early November. Even if it does take a little longer to hit streaming, maybe that will work out for the best as it could turn out to be the perfect film to watch with the family over Thanksgiving. For those waiting on the movie’s physical release, Blue Beetle arrives on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on Oct. 31, making it the perfect Halloween treat.