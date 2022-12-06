Where can I watch ‘Look Who’s Talking’? Where to stream the Kirstie Alley and John Travolta classic

There was a phase in comedy movies where children getting into predicaments was seen as the height of hilarity, and Look Who’s Talking, which was directed by Amy Heckerling, was high on that list. The film starred Kirstie Alley, who recently passed away after being diagnosed with cancer. It also starred John Travolta, George Segal, Olympia Dukakis, and Bruce Willis.

The film was a romantic comedy about a woman named Mollie (played by Alley) who became pregnant after an affair, and the resulting boy, named Mikey, developed a voice-over of his thoughts which were voiced by Bruce Willis. Mollie meets James (played by Travolta) and the pair attempt a relationship while Mikey pushes for James to become his father. Look Who’s Talking spawned two sequels, Look Who’s Talking Too in 1990 and Look Who’s Talking Now in 1993.

You might be curious as to how you can watch the 1989 film, so let’s take a look at what streaming services you can find Look Who’s Talking on.

Where can you stream Look Who’s Talking?

Surprisingly, you can’t watch the film on any streaming services for free as Look Who’s Talking is not on Netflix, Disney Plus, or HBO Max. You can purchase or rent the movie on most paid services though, like Apple TV, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, or YouTube. The same thing goes for both of the sequels as well, as both Look Who’s Talking Too and Look Who’s Talking Now are not available for free on any streaming services, and are only available to rent or buy.

Weirdly, Kirstie Alley has joined the list of actors from the film who have passed away, with George Segal and Olympia Dukakis dying in 2021, and Joan Rivers and Abe Vigoda dying earlier in the decade. That makes John Travolta and Bruce Willis the only surviving main cast members of the film even though the film was released in 1989. Honestly, a Look Who’s Talking reboot with those actors attached might be as good as the original film.

Anyway, the cheapest option for people looking to stream Look Who’s Talking is to rent from Amazon Prime Video for $2.99. Or you could spend time looking in some boxes and you could fish out your DVD copy of the film. Or you could try and see if you still have your VHS copy of the film, but let’s face it, you probably threw that out years ago, along with the VHS player you might have once had.